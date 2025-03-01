"Make This A Global Hotspot!" Anand Mahindra Stunned By Odisha's Hidden Gem, Government Responds

Social media is a powerful tool, and industrialist Anand Mahindra is aware of its impact. Mahindra frequently shares interesting events, inspiring individuals, and technological advancements on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle. Recently, he came across a post by X user Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) and was left amazed. The post featured pictures of Kanhakund (also spelt Kanakund), often called the Grand Canyon of Odisha. For context, the Grand Canyon in Arizona is one of the world's seven wonders, known for its striking geological formations, vibrant colours, and breathtaking vistas.

Along with the post, Aaraynsh wrote, "This is the Grand Canyon of Odisha, an underrated hidden gem, 120 km from Sambalpur. Clear blue waters pass through granite beds. I wonder why such places are not on the tourism map of India." He also tagged the location as "Kanhakund, Odisha."

Anand Mahindra described this natural wonder as "amazing" and used his X handle to draw attention to this lesser-known destination.

He wrote, "No need to compare it to the Grand Canyon. This is unique in its own way. Not sure if these pics are photoshopped, but even if they are to an extent, these formations are AMAZING."

Tagging the Odisha Tourism Department, he added, "Hello @odisha_tourism, what can we do to make this first a national destination and then a global hotspot?"

Odisha Tourism's official X handle responded, expressing excitement over the attention on Kanhakund. They wrote, "Thank you! We are thrilled to have your attention on Kanhakund, one of Odisha's most stunning hidden gems, which has the potential to become a national and global hotspot."

The department further stated, "Odisha Tourism is committed to showcasing this and many such underrated treasures. We are working on enhancing infrastructure, creating sustainable tourism experiences, and promoting these unique destinations on national and international platforms. With your encouragement, we believe Odisha's unexplored gems will truly shine."

Have you ever visited Kanhakund? Share your experience in the comments section.