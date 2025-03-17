Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Amid Public Concern About Overcrowded Beaches, Anand Mahindra Sees This "Opportunity"

Anand Mahindra posted about the growing concern about the "usual beach hotspots in India" becoming overcrowded. He feels that this is an opportunity to explore lesser-known destinations.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Amid Public Concern About Overcrowded Beaches, Anand Mahindra Sees This "Opportunity"
India's long coastline has several beaches frequented by tourists (Photo for representational purposes)

Anand Mahindra sometimes posts about travel and tourism in India and across the globe, prompting lively discussions in the comments section. For instance, two weeks ago, he reshared a post about Kanhakund, also known as the "Grand Canyon of Odisha." Tagging the state's tourism department, he asked, "What can we do to make this first a national destination and then a global hotspot?" More recently, he took to X to share another post about choosing 'hidden gems' for tourists in India.

Also Read: 10 Stunning Beach Destinations In Asia For Your Next Summer Break

Anand Mahindra's post talks about the growing concern of popular beaches being run over by tourists. However, according to him, this challenge is also a chance to explore lesser-known coastal destinations in the country. The caption of his post reads, "So many complaints these days about the usual beach hotspots in India having become overcrowded due to an invasion of tourists. But the beauty of India is that there is no lack of opportunity to 'diversify the portfolio' of beach destinations on your bucket list!"

Also Read: 5 Stunning Black Sand Beaches That'll Redefine Your Beach Getaways

Anand Mahindra's post resonated with many X users. Many agreed with him and highlighted the variety of beaches India's extensive coastline offers. A few people named specific destinations that they felt should get more attention. Read some of the reactions below:

One beach in India was recently ranked among the top 10 in Asia for 2025 by a popular travel guide. This destination offers crystal clear waters, pristine natural beauty, magical sunset views, water sports opportunities and much more! Click here to find out which beach made it to this list.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Anand Mahindra, India Tourism, Beaches In India
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now