Amid Public Concern About Overcrowded Beaches, Anand Mahindra Sees This "Opportunity"

Anand Mahindra sometimes posts about travel and tourism in India and across the globe, prompting lively discussions in the comments section. For instance, two weeks ago, he reshared a post about Kanhakund, also known as the "Grand Canyon of Odisha." Tagging the state's tourism department, he asked, "What can we do to make this first a national destination and then a global hotspot?" More recently, he took to X to share another post about choosing 'hidden gems' for tourists in India.

Also Read: 10 Stunning Beach Destinations In Asia For Your Next Summer Break

Anand Mahindra's post talks about the growing concern of popular beaches being run over by tourists. However, according to him, this challenge is also a chance to explore lesser-known coastal destinations in the country. The caption of his post reads, "So many complaints these days about the usual beach hotspots in India having become overcrowded due to an invasion of tourists. But the beauty of India is that there is no lack of opportunity to 'diversify the portfolio' of beach destinations on your bucket list!"

So many complaints these days about the usual beach hotspots in India having become overcrowded due to an invasion of tourists.



But the beauty of India is that there is no lack of opportunity to ‘diversify the portfolio' of beach destinations on your bucket list!… https://t.co/INzBfIig6W — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 16, 2025

Also Read: 5 Stunning Black Sand Beaches That'll Redefine Your Beach Getaways

Anand Mahindra's post resonated with many X users. Many agreed with him and highlighted the variety of beaches India's extensive coastline offers. A few people named specific destinations that they felt should get more attention. Read some of the reactions below:

You are Right sir, Absolutely India has so many hidden coastal gems waiting to be explored. It is the perfect excuse to venture off the beaten path and discover serene less crowded beaches. 👍 — M.Chandra⚔️ (@mastermorality_) March 16, 2025

India's coastline is vast and diverse. There are so many hidden gems waiting to be discovered beyond the usual tourist traps. — Dwight Schrute (@dwiteschute) March 16, 2025

A little adventure off the beaten path, and you'll find beaches that are just as breathtaking, minus the crowds! — Ubermensch (@EatMyPotat0) March 16, 2025

India's popular beach spots may be swarming with tourists, but the country's true charm lies in its endless hidden shores perfect for those willing to explore beyond the usual. — HARISH KUMAR (@harishsuman) March 16, 2025

There are beautiful beaches in south and west which are unexplored & with least tourist footfall. I would add to the list here.



Left - Shivrajpur beach , Dwarka

Right - St Mary Island , Udupi pic.twitter.com/N1G00s9tYY — RoshniShah (@roshshah89) March 16, 2025

It's no longer hidden beaches 😅.. now that you also shared .. it's now the tourist destination 😄.. hope it won't get over crowded 😜 — Gopinath Prahlad (@gopinathprahlad) March 16, 2025

One beach in India was recently ranked among the top 10 in Asia for 2025 by a popular travel guide. This destination offers crystal clear waters, pristine natural beauty, magical sunset views, water sports opportunities and much more! Click here to find out which beach made it to this list.