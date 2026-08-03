Goa Tourists Could Face Fines Up To Rs 1 Lakh For These 'Nuisances'

Goa is tightening the rules at its beaches and tourist hotspots. If you are planning a trip, there are a few things you should avoid. The Goa Tourism Department has officially declared 19 activities as punishable "nuisances".

The new order has been issued by Tourism Director Kedar Naik. It gives police and tourism officials the power to take immediate action against violators. The aim is to keep Goa's beaches clean, safe, and enjoyable for everyone. If you are caught breaking these rules, the fine starts at Rs 5,000 and can go up to Rs 1 lakh, depending on the offence. In some cases, violators can also face prosecution under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, for disobeying the orders of a public official.

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Things That Can Now Get You Fined In Goa

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Organising beach parties or events without permission. Even a small beach gathering with loud music may require official approval.

Hiring unregistered guides or masseurs. Tourists are advised to avoid people offering unauthorised services on beaches.

Buying river cruise or water sports tickets from unofficial sellers. Always book through licensed operators or authorised counters.

Operating or using unauthorised river cruises or water sports services. Make sure the operator has valid permission.

Drinking alcohol in places where it is not allowed. Public drinking is only permitted in designated areas.

Breaking or leaving glass bottles on beaches. Broken glass is now a punishable offence.

Cooking on beaches or in public places outside designated zones.

Littering or leaving garbage at tourist spots.

Throwing waste onto beaches.

Dumping sewage, chemicals, oil or other pollutants near beaches. This applies to both individuals and businesses.

Driving vehicles on beaches.

Blocking emergency vehicles.

Blocking lifeguard vehicles.

Blocking beach-cleaning vehicles.

Allowing unauthorised hawkers to operate at tourist spots.

Buying from or encouraging illegal ticket hawkers.

Unauthorised ticket counters for cruises or water sports.

Unauthorised commercial activities by vagabonds or other unlicensed operators at tourist locations.

Any other activity classified under the notified nuisance rules that interferes with public safety, cleanliness or authorised tourism operations.

The Goa Tourism Department says these rules are meant to improve the overall experience for visitors while protecting beaches and other tourist attractions.

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For travellers, the message is straightforward. Book activities only through authorised operators, avoid public drinking outside permitted areas, don't drive on beaches, dispose of waste responsibly and stay away from unauthorised vendors. Following these simple rules could save you from a hefty fine of up to Rs 1 lakh during your holiday.