Goa Carnival 2026: Dates, Schedule, And City-Wise Parade Routes Revealed

Goa is preparing for its biggest party of the year. The dates for the highly anticipated Goa Carnival 2026 have been officially released. The festivities will take place over five days, from February 13 to February 17, 2026.

The carnival is famous for its bright colors, energetic music, and massive street parades. This year, the celebration will move across different cities, starting with a "Curtain Raiser" event in Porvorim on February 13.

The main attraction, the grand parades, will then travel to Panjim on Saturday, followed by Margao on Sunday, and Vasco on Monday. The celebration will wrap up on Tuesday, February 17, with two simultaneous parades in Mapusa and Morjim.

Locals and tourists alike can look forward to beautifully decorated floats, traditional dance performances, and a festive atmosphere that celebrates the unique culture of Goa.

City-Wise Parade Schedule

February 13: Curtain Raiser - Porvorim: IHM to ACDIL School

February 14: Panjim Parade: New Patto Bridge to Campal Ground

February 15: Margao Parade: Holy Spirit Church to Margao Municipal Council Square

February 16: Vasco da Gama Parade: St. Andrew's Junction (Swatantra Path) to Joshi Chowk/Railway Station

February 17: Mapusa & Morjim Parade: