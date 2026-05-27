'Rs 800 For 4 Km': Tourist Asks 'What Is Wrong' With Goa Taxi Operators

Goa's notorious 'taxi mafia' is facing criticism yet again after a tourist revealed they were quoted Rs 800 for a four-kilometre trip. Highlighting ongoing issues with inflated fares and the dysfunctional Goa Miles app, the visitor stated that local taxi operators, who often prevent app-based services from operating, were damaging the state's reputation through extortionate pricing and intimidating behaviour.

"What is wrong with the Goa Taxi folks? Yesterday they were asking Rs 800 for four kilometres," the user said in a Reddit post, adding that one of the only cab apps did not function properly.

"Their Goa Mile app never works. You will need to add money before the search. Once you add money, no driver comes, and for refund, it takes 8 business days. Goa is really, really beautiful, but this is ruining India's travel capital."

As the post went viral, social media users highlighted that the problems associated with Goa's taxi services were affecting the perception of tourists about the state.

"Taxi associations fix prices all across India, because high fares mean that the drivers can lounge around most of the day and still make good money from two or three trips," said one user, while another added: "If you have a day-bound flight, use KTC EV shuttle. But after 1930 hours, you are at their mercy."

A third commented: "Goal Miles is utterly rubbish, mafia don't want Uber allowed. The best solution is to befriend a nearby taxi guy, although he is going to charge extra, but at least he will be available."

A fourth said: "All taxis have high rates because they're charging the customer for the return as well. Taxis should only charge the customer from where they pick them up to where they drop off the customer."

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Previous Instances

Earlier this month, another tourist complained that their group of four abandoned the Goa trip following an intimidating altercation with local cab operators. The tourist detailed that they went to North Goa for a getaway and decided to rent a car, knowing the problems associated with booking a cab.

"On the third day, while we were parking, a local cab driver rammed into the left side of our car. Instead of admitting fault, he got aggressive and called three or four other cab drivers over, and suddenly it turned into a full roadside argument," the tourist said.

Though the exchange did not escalate to anything physical, the entire ordeal lasted close to 30 minutes, which 'completely killed the vibe of the trip'. The tourist highlighted that one way or another, they ended up 'paying the taxi mafia' anyway, which symbolised the fundamental problem with tourism in Goa.