Florida Man Sues Airboat Company For Rs 47 Lakh After Alleged Alligator Bite

A visit to a popular Florida wildlife attraction has led to a legal dispute after a tourist alleged he was injured during a “free alligator encounter.” Broward County resident Edil Kasenov has filed a civil lawsuit seeking more than $50,000 (Rs 47,47,526 approx.) in damages against Airboat Rides at Midway, claiming the incident took place in Christmas, Florida, in June 2025. The lawsuit was filed on May 20, 2026, in Orange County Circuit Court, and accuses the company - operated by DCML Enterprises, LLC - of negligence.

Located in Central Florida, Airboat Rides at Midway offers guided tours along the St. Johns River aboard custom-built airboats operated by U.S. Coast Guard master captains. According to the company's website, visitors can also participate in a complimentary “alligator encounter,” where they may hold a live alligator and take photographs after the tour.

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According to the complaint, Kasenov was allegedly “bitten in the face” by an alligator during the encounter on June 9, 2025. The lawsuit argues that allowing guests to handle the reptile “constituted a dangerous and hazardous condition.”

The filing further alleges that the attraction failed to take adequate safety precautions. “There were no warnings, signs or other devices to warn or indicate the vicious nature of the subject alligator. Additionally, there were no measures used by the defendant to restrain the alligator or otherwise protect the plaintiff,” the complaint states.

Kasenov also claims that employees were not properly trained or supervised while handling the animal.

As per a report by People, he alleges that the incident resulted in “serious bodily injuries,” including “disability, physical impairment, disfigurement,” along with mental anguish, loss of wages and hospitalisation costs. He claims these damages may be “permanent or continuing,” and has requested a jury trial.

However, Airboat Rides at Midway has disputed the allegations, offering a different version of events. In statements reported by Fox 35, the company claimed that guests are given clear instructions on how to safely hold the alligator and are specifically warned not to place their face near the animal.

The company further alleged that Kasenov ignored these instructions and moved his face close to the alligator while posing for a photograph. According to their account, the animal did not bite him but instead became startled and “swung its head,” causing minor scratches to his cheek.

They also stated that the alligator used in the encounter was a baby alligator, and that its mouth was secured with a band to minimise risk. After the incident, the company claims he was given ointment and confirmed he was fine before leaving.

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On its website, the attraction notes that while it does not tape the animals' mouths shut, it does place a band around them “to prevent any bites,” while cautioning guests not to place their hands or faces near the animal's head.

According to reports, the encounter is optional and offered after the airboat tour experience. In a social media post shared on June 12, 2025, Kasenov appeared to reference the incident, writing about discipline and recovery after being “bitten by an alligator” and discharged from hospital. However, the post does not explicitly confirm details of the legal complaint. The case remains under legal consideration.