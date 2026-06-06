Amsterdam To Incorporate New Tourism Policies, Including 20% Tourist Tax

Amsterdam is one of Europe's top tourist destinations, attracting millions of people around the world each year. However, the tourism scenario may take a full turn as the government proposes to include a 20 per cent tourist tax. Amsterdam, which already has one of the highest tourist taxes in Europe, is currently set at 12 per cent of the overnight accommodation price, or a €15 tourist tax for day trippers. However, the tax is expected to go up under proposed rules from the city council's new coalition government.

Also Read: Cambodia Becomes 9th Country Where Indian Travellers Can Make UPI Payments

Amsterdam To Hike Tourist Tax

As per reports, a coalition agreement document has been published this week, where the ruling parties stated that they hope to introduce a 16 per cent tax next year and increase it by 1 per cent every year until it hits the 20 per cent mark by 2030. “Amsterdam remains an attractive destination for visitors from all over the world. Tourism contributes to the city's economy but at the same time places significant pressure on public spaces, quality of life and municipal facilities," the translated document read, as per the Independent report.

The document further added, “The coalition has therefore decided to increase the tourist tax so that visitors make a fairer contribution to the costs the city incurs for management, maintenance, enforcement and investments in the quality of the living environment.” The city council stated that it would use the revenue from the tourist tax to make Amsterdam cleaner, safer, and more vibrant for the residents as well as visitors.

Other Proposed Changes

As per the report, the agreement also stated that authorities are proposing to close the city's port terminal to stop the option of reaching Amsterdam by sea cruise and are going to propose new alternatives after discussing with the national government and the region. It also plans to buy up buildings and buy out businesses inside them to “transform” the city centre, as well as consider hiking the entertainment levy, paid by boat tours, canoes, and other rentals on the canals.

Also Read: Drunk Foreign Tourist Creates Chaos In Dharamshala, Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Safe Place For Sex Workers

The agreement also stated plans for creating an “Erotic Centre” in the Zuid district to offer a safer workplace for sex workers and effectively try to reduce the influence of crime on prostitution. The new agreement stated that the Erotic Centre will focus on small-scale initiatives to relieve pressure in the city centre. Lastly, it added that their proposed plans are made to create a balanced visitor economy for tourists with collaboration among businesses, residents, and institutions.