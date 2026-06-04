Drunk Foreign Tourist Creates Chaos In Dharamshala, Viral Video Sparks Outrage

A chaotic scene from Dharamshala has taken over social media. A video showing a drunk foreign tourist allegedly creating havoc in a busy market area has gone viral online. The incident, which reportedly took place near Kachahri Chowk and Kotwali Bazaar, left shopkeepers, commuters, tourists, and locals stunned. In the video, the man is seen shouting, throwing vegetables onto the road and behaving aggressively in public.

Drunk Tourist Throws Vegetables, Misbehaves With Officer

Videos circulating online show the tourist heavily intoxicated, creating a disturbance on the roadside. The man started picking up vegetables from nearby stalls and hurling them across the street, creating panic among sellers and passersby. Things reportedly became even more serious when the tourist allegedly pelted stones at a taxi parked nearby, damaging the vehicle and alarming people in the crowded market.

Witnesses also claimed he misbehaved with a female traffic police officer during the commotion. Residents and shopkeepers tried to control the situation, but the man allegedly continued shouting and acting aggressively until police arrived. Police later took the foreign tourist into custody. According to the reports, Assistant Superintendent of Police Bir Bahadur Singh confirmed the detention and said authorities were verifying details regarding the tourist's stay in Dharamshala

Internet Reacts To The Chaos

Videos from the spot have now spread rapidly across Instagram, X, and other social media platforms, with users reposting clips and debating tourists' behaviour in India. Many pointed out what they described as "double standards" in the way such incidents are discussed online. One user wrote, "If an Indian tourist had done this abroad, the outrage would be everywhere by now." The comment quickly gained attention as several people agreed that nationality should not determine public outrage or accountability.

Another user reacted humorously, saying, "He is lucky people around him remained calm. Otherwise India mein to random chittar pad jaate hai." Several others highlighted how incidents involving Indian tourists overseas often spark massive criticism online, while similar behaviour by foreigners in India receives lesser international attention. One comment read, "Imagine the global outrage if an Indian tourist threw vegetables at vendors, damaged shops, and manhandled a police officer in a foreign country."

The incident has sparked conversations online about responsible tourism, public behaviour and whether rules should be enforced equally regardless of where a person comes from.