Paris Transforms Historic Pont Neuf Into Immersive Cave Experience For Tourists

Paris rarely runs out of things to do - from wandering through Montmartre to walking along the Seine. But this month, the French capital is preparing to offer visitors something far more unusual. The city's oldest bridge, Pont Neuf, is set to turn into an immersive, cave-like art installation by French artist Jean-Rene, popularly known as JR. Called La Caverne du Pont Neuf, the structure stretches across 120 metres and promises to completely transform the experience of crossing this historic landmark - once it officially opens to the public.

Also Read: Amsterdam To Incorporate New Tourism Policies, Including 20% Tourist Tax

A Historic Bridge, Reimagined

Pont Neuf, the oldest bridge in Paris, has been transformed into a striking installation that gives it a rugged, rock-like appearance. The project uses 2,400 sqm of inflated canvas to create a cave-like illusion over the bridge. The design references the stone quarries from where material for the bridge was sourced, as reported by Time Out. It also pays tribute to the iconic "Pont Neuf Wrapped" (1985) by artists Christo and Jean-Claude, marking its 40th anniversary.

What Travellers Should Know

The installation spans 120 metres across the bridge

It is made using inflated canvas supported by around 20,000 cubic metres of air

While the fabric weighs about 5 tonnes, nearly 130 tonnes of weights are used to hold it in place

Entry will be free for visitors

Once open, it is expected to be accessible 24 hours a day

Important Update Before You Go

While La Caverne du Pont Neuf is scheduled to run until June 28, travellers should note that a recent storm damaged the structure, delaying its opening. The installation was originally set to be inaugurated on June 6, but there is currently no confirmed reopening date for the public. During its run, cars and buses have been banned from the bridge between June 6 and June 28, according to France24.

Also Read: Cambodia Becomes 9th Country Where Indian Travellers Can Make UPI Payments

Where It Fits In Your Paris Walk

Pont Neuf is not just any location - it connects the Right Bank (near the Louvre and Rue de Rivoli) to the Left Bank (home to Saint-Germain-des-Pres and Monnaie de Paris), passing through the historic Île de la Cite, where Notre-Dame Cathedral stands. Built between 1578 and 1607 and designed by Baptiste du Cerceau and Pierre des Illes, the bridge is known for its 12 arches - making this installation a rare blend of history and contemporary art in the heart of Paris.