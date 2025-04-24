Korean Welcome Week: What To Expect From South Korea's Biggest Event For International Tourists

If you have been planning a trip to South Korea, now is the right time. On April 21, the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism announced that the country will be hosting a series of welcoming events for international visitors. Dubbed the 2025 Korea Welcome Week, this joyous event will kick off on April 25 and continue until May 16. Notably, the celebration aligns with major holidays like China's Labor Day holiday (May 1 to May 5) and Japan's Golden Week (April 29 to May 6). Additionally, this period coincides with the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) ministerial meetings, which are scheduled to take place on Jeju Island from May 11 to May 16.

According to the cultural ministry, these overlapping events are expected to attract large crowds, boosting South Korea's tourism business, reports The Korea Times. As part of the Korea Welcome Week, welcome booths will be set up at prominent hubs, including Jeju, Gimpo, and Incheon international airports. The Busan Port International Passenger Terminal will also have a similar setup. These booths will be decorated with Korean crafts, offering tourists a glimpse into the country's rich cultural heritage. Tourists can expect multilingual travel guides at these locations, providing valuable insights into South Korea's myriad cultural experiences.

That's not all, globetrotters. Visitors will be given a user-friendly digital tourism guide map at the welcome booths. The map will also be available on the official Visit Korea website. These maps serve a special purpose - they are designed to assist tourists with comprehensive information on South Korea's major attractions, iconic sightseeing spots, hidden gems, craft workshops, shopping centres, dining options, and money exchange offices. Travellers can also find facilities like restrooms and transportation hubs through these easy-to-use maps.

Foreign tourists welcomed at these booths will receive exclusive discounts, vouchers, and souvenirs from the Visit Korea Committee. This new feature has been introduced in collaboration with 26 companies under the K-Tourism Partnership Program.

So, what are you waiting for? Plan your trip to South Korea today!