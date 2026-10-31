Ever Seen Cars Parked Beside Trains? This Unusual Sight At Howrah Junction Is Going Viral

Have you ever heard of a railway station where trains run on one side and cars pass through the other? Well, this railway station in West Bengal allows cars to park directly beside trains under the same.

A content creator named Aditya Yadav recently discovered this unusual feature at Howrah Junction, where a unique road runs right through the station platforms. The video showed glimpses from Howrah Junction's platform number 8, where an Indian Railways locomotive was idling at the platform. While on the other side, there was a whole row of parked cars, separated only by a wide platform where passengers and porters moved around with luggage and trolleys.

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Take a look at the video:

Why Is There a Road Between Platforms?

At Howrah Railway Station in West Bengal, the internal roadway that runs through the complex is known as the Cab Road. It is situated between Platforms 8 and 9 and divides the historic Old Complex and the newer section of the station.

Historically the setup was built to accommodate special direct access to dignitaries or high-ranking officials during the British Era. Now, the road is used as an internal circulating and carriageway facility rather than a public city road. It allows authorised vehicles like cars, taxis, postal trucks, and electronic golf carts to drive inside the station so passengers can step out right next to their train coaches.

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This road divides the station in a visible way. The famous Boro Ghori (Big Clock) stands as a crucial landmark here. One of the dials of this giant clock faces platforms 1 to 8, while the other one faces platforms 9 to 15 across the road. To enter the road, private car owners need to pay somewhere around Rs 71 for two hours. On the other hand, app-based drivers typically pay a fee of Rs 70 for pick-up or drop-off.