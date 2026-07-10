'Scared? Nor-Way': British Airways And Norwegian Airline Place Bet Before England-Norway FIFA Quarter-Finals

The excitement surrounding this year's FIFA World Cup has extended far beyond the football pitch, as two European airlines took the opportunity to place a friendly bet. Ahead of England's highly anticipated face-off against Norway in the quarter-finals, Norwegian Air Shuttle issued a challenge to British Airways.

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On July 8, the Norwegian airline took to Instagram and asked British Airways, "Ready to risk your logo?" It then proposed that whichever nation loses the match would have to swap its Instagram profile logo with its rival's for one day. "If Norway wins, you have to switch to our logo on Instagram on Sunday (one day). And vice versa. Deal?" the airline wrote. British Airways responded with confidence, "Don't make bets you can't win," prompting Norwegian Air to reply, "Does this mean you're too scared?" The comeback from British Airways was equally playful: "Scared? Nor-way, mate."

Watch the full post below:

To show how fearless it was, British Airways shared a video declaring, "It's coming home" – a phrase closely associated with England's hopes of winning a major football trophy. The playful exchange continued with another post from British Airways, tagging Norwegian and hinting that it had something to say. The Norwegian airline quickly replied, "We have something to tell you, too. Check our last post", directing followers back to its original challenge and asking, "Will you take the bet?"

Following the post, British Airways briefly kept followers in suspense before returning with an answer. "Hey there. Challenge accepted! Just don't be surprised if we take the win at cruising altitude," the account wrote while officially accepting the challenge.

On July 10, Norwegian Air Shuttle confirmed that the wager was officially on after British Airways formally accepted the challenge. After the response, Norwegian shared, "Love the confidence. Check your DMs for the logo swap." It also posted a meme on its page with the caption, "It's on."

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The playful bet between the two European airlines gained significant attention online, with fans waiting to see which airline would have to change its Instagram logo on Sunday. Norway, led by Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, made history by reaching the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in 28 years on its return to the quadrennial tournament. England are ranked No. 4 in the FIFA rankings, while Norway are ranked No. 19.

The Norway vs England quarter-final will take place on July 12 at 12:30 PM IST.