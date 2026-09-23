Creator Asks 'Why Do Indians Keep Mauritius Clean But Not India?' The Internet Has Answers

A visit to Mauritius made one Indian creator notice something he could not stop thinking about. The country has a large population of people of Indian origin, yet he found its public spaces remarkably clean. That led him to question why the same people often behave differently when they are back in India.

In a recent video on X, Vishal Bhargava asked, "Why do Indians keep Mauritius clean but not India?" His question soon sparked a wider discussion online about civic sense, public spaces, enforcement, and whether people's behaviour changes depending on the system around them.

Indian Creator Compares Mauritius And Goa

In the video, Vishal Bhargava pointed out that around 70% of Mauritius' population is of Indian origin. Yet, according to his observation, the country was very clean. He said he did not see people littering and that people put their trash in dustbins.

Compared to India, Mauritius is surely a small island country with a population of just over one million. Their economy also depends on tourism and clean beaches. But Bhargava questioned whether those factors fully explain the difference.

He even compared Mauritius with Goa, arguing that Mauritius stays clean because it is small and tourism-dependent, which could also be applied to Goa. Yet, he described Goa as "a mess in terms of cleanliness."

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This situation definitely suggests that Indians are not inherently dirty or incapable of having civic sense. So, if the same people can keep public spaces clean in Mauritius, what changes when they are in India?

The Internet Had Several Explanations

The comments largely focused on mindset, enforcement, public infrastructure and social behaviour. One person said habits begin at home. They argued that children learn from what their parents "preach and do" and carry those habits into the next generation.

Another person said the question should perhaps be why the system in Mauritius makes cleanliness the default, suggesting that behaviour is influenced when civic infrastructure, enforcement and social norms all work in the same direction.

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One user pointed to Hiranandani townships in and around Mumbai, saying that footpaths, gardens and speed breakers are maintained there. They implied that people often follow rules inside these controlled environments but may behave differently outside. Another person said it can take just one person littering for many others to follow.

One commenter pointed out that said schools should play a role in teaching civic sense.