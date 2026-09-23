Greater Noida Plans New Railway Station. What It Means For Passengers

For passengers in Greater Noida, travelling to cities such as Lucknow, Varanasi, Patna or Kolkata could soon become easier. A major railway terminal is being developed at Bodaki, near Dadri, which will give the area direct access to long-distance train services and connect it with metro, Namo Bharat and bus networks.

Currently, passengers from Gautam Buddha Nagar often travel to Delhi or Ghaziabad to catch trains. The upcoming Bodaki Multi-Complex Railway Terminal is planned to change that by bringing several modes of transport together at one location.

The terminal is being developed near the existing railway station in Bodaki village, around 3 km from the Greater Noida Authority. The larger multi-modal transport hub is planned across around 176 to 400 acres, with more than 46 hectares earmarked for the railway station.

From Greater Noida To Multiple Cities

The new terminal will be located on the Delhi-Howrah main railway line. For passengers, this means easier access to several major destinations in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and the Northeast. Rail services from Bodaki are expected to make travel towards Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Gorakhpur easier.

Passengers travelling to Bihar will also have access to routes towards Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga. Further east, the planned connectivity will cover places such as Dhanbad, Ranchi, Asansol, Howrah and Kolkata.

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Long-distance train services towards Guwahati and other parts of the Northeast could also operate from the terminal. The terminal is planned with 12 platforms and 63 yards, including loop lines. It is expected to handle and maintain more than 100 trains a day, including Vande Bharat, Rajdhani and other express trains.

Bodaki To Metro's Aqua Line

A 2.6-km metro extension is being developed to connect the Bodaki terminal with the Noida Metro's Aqua Line. The extension will run from the existing depot station and will have two stations - Janapada and Bodaki. For passengers, this will provide a direct metro option to reach the railway terminal from the Greater Noida metro network.

Namo Bharat Link To Delhi, Meerut And Jewar Airport

Bodaki will also be connected to the proposed Ghaziabad-Greater Noida-Jewar Namo Bharat corridor. The 72-km rapid rail corridor is planned to connect Ghaziabad with Greater Noida and Noida International Airport in Jewar.

The route will pass through Greater Noida West, Knowledge Park-V, Surajpur, Pari Chowk, Ecotech-VI (Kasna), Bodaki, Dankaur, YEIDA Sector 18 and Sector 21 before reaching the airport.

The proposed Namo Bharat network will also connect Bodaki with the Delhi-Meerut corridor. Passengers from Delhi and Meerut will therefore be able to reach the terminal through the rapid rail network.

Bus Terminal And Road Connectivity At The Same Location

Passengers will also get an interstate bus facility at the terminal. A 12.5-acre Inter-State Bus Terminal is planned as part of the project. This will allow passengers to change from trains to buses at the same transport hub. Local bus services will also provide onward connectivity from the terminal.

The station is also being planned with road links to some of the major routes around Greater Noida. Bodaki will be connected to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, NH-34, formerly known as NH-91, the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and the Yamuna Expressway. New 105-metre and 60-metre-wide roads are planned to provide access to the terminal.

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What The Station Will Have For Passengers

The Bodaki terminal is being planned as more than a conventional railway station. The two-storey station building will have railway operations on the ground floor, while the upper floors are planned to have hotels, food outlets and commercial spaces.

This means passengers will have access to food and other facilities within the station complex while waiting for trains or changing between different modes of transport.

When Will It Start?

The project has been given special railway project status to speed up land acquisition and other procedures. According to the Detailed Project Report and the NCR Master Plan, the construction is expected to be completed within three years.