"Nobody Is Honking, Nobody Is Rushing": Indian Man Praises US Drivers' Patience During Traffic Jam

An Indian man living in the United States has sparked a debate on social media after sharing a video comparing how motorists in the US and India react to traffic jams. The clip, which shows vehicles waiting calmly following a road accident, has drawn mixed reactions online, with many discussing road discipline and civic sense. The video was posted on Instagram by Harsh, who captioned it, "Difference in how to handle traffic between America and India."

In the clip, a long line of vehicles is seen stuck in traffic reportedly caused by an accident. Despite the delay, drivers maintain ample distance between their vehicles, refrain from honking and wait patiently for traffic to start moving again. In India, like, after a little while, it's just 'peep, peep, peep,'and honking starts. Here, nobody is honking, and nobody is rushing. They are driving with patience," he said.

Pointing to the orderly queue of cars, Harsh said he was impressed by the patience shown by motorists. He highlighted the large gaps between vehicles and noted that no one was trying to force their way ahead or create additional chaos.

He contrasted the scene with traffic conditions in India, saying that drivers there often begin honking within minutes of getting stuck in congestion. According to him, the constant use of horns and the rush to overtake rarely help clear traffic any faster.

Watch the video here:

Harsh also acknowledged that everyone on the road wants to reach their destination as quickly as possible. However, he said the drivers around him understood that weaving through traffic or cutting into other lanes would not make a difference until the congestion eased.

He praised what he described as the civic sense and patience displayed by motorists, saying they simply waited for traffic to move instead of adding to the confusion.

The video has since gone viral, prompting a flood of reactions. While many users agreed with Harsh's observations and praised the discipline seen in the clip, others argued that comparing traffic conditions in the US and India was unfair given the vast differences in road infrastructure, traffic density and driving environments.

One user wrote, "Because there are no motorcycles, rickshaws and pedestrians." Another said, "Come on, brother, why do you compare Indians in the US with India?"