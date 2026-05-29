Tourist Rush In Sikkim As Visitors Escape Heatwave

Sikkim is witnessing a major tourist influx this summer season, with thousands of visitors arriving daily to escape the intense heatwave sweeping across several parts of the country. Official records from the 3rd Mile check post show that 16,749 tourists in 5,375 vehicles passed through the checkpoint between May 24 and May 28. The checkpost issues permits for Nathula region, which is a restricted area.

The figures reflect heavy tourist movement towards popular destinations such as Nathula, Tsomgo Lake and adjoining high-altitude areas. According to official data, May 24 recorded the highest tourist movement during the period with 1,990 tourist vehicles carrying 6,591 tourists. This included 2,911 domestic male tourists, 2,592 female tourists, 1,031 children and 57 foreign tourists.

On May 25, authorities recorded 917 tourist vehicles carrying 2,772 tourists, while May 26 saw 945 vehicles with 2,987 tourists. Tourist inflow again surged on May 28 with 1,523 vehicles and 4,399 tourists recorded at the checkpoint.

Cumulatively, the four-day figures included 7,836 domestic male tourists, 6,368 female tourists and 2,401 children. Foreign tourist arrivals during the period stood at 57 males, 80 females and seven children.

Separate permit records from Nathula, Lingtam Police Post and Rongli permit cell also indicated sustained tourist movement towards East Sikkim destinations. Nathula permits alone crossed 618 over two reporting days, while online permit issuance remained above 2,500 per day.

Tourists visiting the state said the ongoing heatwave in the plains has driven many families towards the hills during the summer vacation period.

Vipin Kumar, a tourist from Bodh Gaya in Bihar, said he had visited Sikkim several times earlier and returned again this year with his family for relief from the extreme heat.

“We are experiencing temperatures of around 45 to 48 degrees back home in Bihar. Schools are closed for vacations, so we decided to come here to enjoy the weather. The climate here is very pleasant and the people are very welcoming. Honestly, it does not feel like going back,” he said while travelling towards Nathula. Vipin added that tourist footfall in Sikkim appeared significantly higher compared to his earlier visits.

“There is a huge increase in tourists now compared to previous years. Hotel availability has become difficult because of the rush,” he said, adding that his local contacts helped him avoid accommodation problems. Neha Chauhan, a tourist from Maharashtra, said social media videos and online reels inspired her to visit Sikkim.

“The temperature in our area is around 45 degrees Celsius, whereas the climate here is so pleasant and cool. We had seen videos of these places online and wanted to experience it ourselves. Even though there is some rush, the experience has been wonderful,” she said. Neha, who arrived in Sikkim a day earlier for a week-long vacation, said her family had completed all hotel bookings and travel planning in advance because of the heavy tourist season.

Another tourist, Vimal Singh Charan, who visited Sikkim with family and friends, said the tourist rush and changing weather conditions had affected several travel plans during the trip. “We initially planned to visit North Sikkim, but some destinations were closed due to landslides and weather-related disruptions. Later, when Nathula reopened, we changed our plans and came here instead,” he said.

He also spoke about challenges faced during the peak tourist season, including higher hotel charges, transport adjustments and booking difficulties. “Because of the rush, we had to make additional payments after changing plans. There were some issues with vehicle arrangements as well, but overall the family is happy that we finally got to visit Nathula,” he added.

Despite the heavy tourist movement, visitors expressed admiration for Sikkim's natural beauty and cool climate.

Vimal appealed to tourists visiting hill destinations to preserve the environment. “India has many beautiful natural places. People should enjoy nature responsibly, avoid littering and respect the environment wherever they travel,” he said.

Officials said the ongoing tourist season has led to increased vehicular movement across major tourism corridors in East Sikkim, particularly along routes leading to Nathula and Tsomgo Lake.