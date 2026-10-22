Chiricahua National Monument Is The Newest US National Park. How To Get There, Activities To Do

The United States has a new national park after six years. Arizona's Chiricahua National Monument was designated as a national park on October 20 by US President Donald Trump. The sacred Apache site is also called the “Wonderland of Rocks.” It became the 64th national park of the US after the signing of the Chiricahua National Park Act, as per The Washington Post.



Chiricahua, pronounced “cheery-cow-uh,” is spread across roughly 12,000 acres, making it the country's fourth smallest national park.



“Chiricahua's towering rock spires, rich Apache heritage and remarkable biodiversity make it one of America's most extraordinary landscapes,” Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum explained in a statement.



He added that the new designation would “shine a national spotlight on one of Arizona's hidden gems, creating opportunities to welcome more visitors, strengthen local economies and share this incredible landscape with more Americans.”



New US National Park



Located near Willcox in the southeastern corner of Arizona, the Chiricahua National Park is known for its towering rhyolite rock spires and mountain landscapes formed by an ancient volcanic eruption almost 27 million years ago.

The national park is located within the Chiricahua Mountains that are part of the “sky islands,” 55 mountain ranges that house an incredible diversity of plants and animals that cannot otherwise survive in the desert and grasslands surrounding the area.



Chiricahua was designated as a national monument in 1924.

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Chiricahua National Park: How To Get There, Things To Do



The national park offers hiking, wildlife viewing, bird watching, and stargazing. The site has also been designated as an international dark sky park with “nearly pristine” night sky conditions. There are several evening skywatching events travellers can opt for.



The park is just 45 minutes south of I-10. Visitors can drive on the eight-mile-long Bonita Canyon Drive, making their way through rock formations and pine forests to Massai Point for a 360-degree view of the area.



Over 200 bird species have been documented at Chiricahua. The best places for birdwatching are the Bonita Creek Trail, Echo Park, and Silver Spur Meadow Trail. There are also 17 hiking trails to choose from. Visitors can also try out horse riding and picnicking.



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