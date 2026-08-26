Bhutan's Clean Vegetable Market Left This Traveller 'Ashamed As An Indian'

A vegetable market in Bhutan has left travel creator Manjil Pokhrel impressed by its cleanliness and organisation. But his reaction quickly turned into a comparison with Indian vegetable markets. Pokhrel recently shared a video from his Bhutan trip showing a local vegetable market.

Instead of focusing on the country's mountains or peaceful surroundings, he turned the camera towards the market and its unusually clean floors, neatly arranged produce and separate sections.

Creator Compares Bhutan's Vegetable Market To India's

In the video, he begins by saying that he was not just shocked after seeing the market but "ashamed as an Indian." He then gives viewers a look inside. The market has different kinds of vegetables, with the produce neatly arranged. Pokhrel points out the lighting, the cleanliness, and even children playing inside the market. He also highlights workers cleaning the area.

"Everything so fresh, so hygienic," he says, before showing the shiny floor. But there was more to the market. According to Manjil Pokhrel, the ground floor has a mix of locally produced and imported vegetables. The upper floor is dedicated to locally produced vegetables.

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The setup left him comparing the market to an expensive supermarket. "Aise lag raha hai main abhi Reliance, or, you know, expensive vegetable mart mein hoon," he says.

Pokhrel did not stop at praising Bhutan's market. "As an Indian, I don't know what to say, but we really need to learn a lot," he says. He was particularly impressed by the way fruits and vegetables were kept separately from the meat section and praised the way people came together to clean the market. "I wish we learn something from this. Let's just hope," he wrote.

The Internet Had A Different Point To Make

While several people agreed with Pokhrel, others pointed out that clean and organised vegetable markets can also be found in India, particularly in the Northeast.

One user suggested he visit Sikkim, writing, "Bro visit sabzi mandi of sikkim india, it's the same." Another said, "It's in India also, but in North east region, check from Sikkim to Arunachal Pradesh."

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Some viewers also discussed Bhutan's approach to waste and the environment. One comment claimed that leftovers are returned to nature and that concrete pits have been made around forests where animals can come and eat.

Others focused on the practical side of maintaining such a market. "Maintenance ka kharcha bhi to sabji mein aaega," one user wrote.

Another viewer agreed with Pokhrel's larger point and said, "We should be ashamed by seeing this...If they can do it, why can't we?"