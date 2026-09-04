Bengaluru Airport May Soon Pick Up Your Bags From Home, Offer Chauffeur Rides

Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru might soon make flying easier as the airport is planning a home check in service under the Care by BLR programme. This will allow travellers to get their baggage collected from home before they even reach the airport.

The proposed service will also include a wake up call and chauffeur driven ride to KIA, while the team takes care of the next steps at the airport. Another planned service will allow travellers to send certain baggage items by courier if those items cannot be taken through security.

As per The Hindu, George Bennet Kuruvilla, Executive Director and CEO, Bengaluru Airport Services Limited (BASL), said, “Overall, if you look at meet and assist, porter and flower services, we have about 300 to 350 transactions every day. Across the globe, an airport is judged on efficiency. At KIA, we also want the airport to be judged based on empathy.”

Also Read: 24 Hours In Bangalore: What To Eat, Where To Go And How To Make It Count

“Along with several other initiatives which we have, we have put together this service (Care by BLR) with a slight premiumisation. Care by BLR is a 360 degrees approach to assist every passenger from the kerbside to the gate and the gate to the kerbside.”

Passengers looking for a more luxurious way to travel between Kempegowda International Airport and Bengaluru city can also choose premium cars. The service includes high end vehicles from brands such as BMW, Audi, Mercedes and Rolls Royce.

The limousine service starts at around Rs 4500, but the final price will depend on the car, distance and duration. For those looking for a top end experience, they can opt for Rolls Royce cars, which start at around Rs 50,000.

Also Read: Bengaluru Metro Pink Line Nears Launch, 6 Stations Likely To Open In September

Bengaluru airport's Care by BLR already offers 10 services, including Meet & Assist, limousine transfers, lounge access, luggage storage, valet parking, porter help, baggage wrapping, car spa, flower and bouquet services, and airside limousine or facilitation.

Airport officials said the service is not stopping here. More facilities are in the planning stage for the future.