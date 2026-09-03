Bengaluru Metro Pink Line Nears Launch, 6 Stations Likely To Open In September

A 7.5-km stretch of Bengaluru Metro's Pink Line is likely to open to passengers in September, with the city awaiting the final approvals and an inauguration date from the Centre.

The section connecting Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere is ready for inauguration, Karnataka Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said on Wednesday.

Gowda, along with Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Managing Director PC Jafar and other officials, reviewed the corridor during a trial run.

The first operational stretch of the Pink Line will cover six stations. The route will connect Kalena Agrahara with Hulimavu, IIM-B, JP Nagar 4th Phase, Jayadeva Hospital and Tavarekere. The Jayadeva Hospital station will provide an interchange with the Yellow Line. This will allow passengers to change between the two Metro lines.

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Why is the opening delayed?

The Metro is waiting for approval for the trains that will run on this stretch. Gowda said enough trains are available, but they are still going through testing and trial runs. The trains have to complete a mandatory 750-km test run before they can carry passengers.

Train operators have also been selected. They are expected to finish their training this week. After the Railway Board approves the trains, the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) will inspect the stretch.

When will the Pink Line open?

Gowda said he hopes the Centre will announce an inauguration date in September.

Surya said BMRCL is working towards inaugurating the stretch by the end of the month. He said rolling stock approval is expected within the next 15 days. He also said he will work with officials and the Centre to speed up the remaining approvals.

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Pink Line stations

The full Pink Line will be 21.25 km long. It will connect Kalena Agrahara with Nagawara. The line will have 18 stations. It will include a 7.5-km elevated section and a 13.76-km underground section.

The Pink Line will connect areas such as MG Road, Pottery Town, IIM-Bangalore, JP Nagar 4th Phase and Hulimavu.

Bengaluru currently has a Metro network of around 96 km. The network includes the Purple, Green and Yellow lines. Once the Pink Line stretch starts services, the city's Metro network will cross 100 km.