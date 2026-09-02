Bengaluru's KR Market Set For Digital Toll System, Penalties For Fee Evasion

Entering Bengaluru's iconic KR Market with a goods vehicle will come with a fixed entry fee, while traders bringing produce and other goods will also have to pay separate charges based on the quantity being brought into the market.

As part of a proposed 10-year PPP project, the Bengaluru Central City Corporation (BCCC) has prescribed the following rates:

Trucks/6-wheelers and above: Rs 350 per entry/exit

4-wheeler goods vehicles: Rs 100 per entry/exit

3-wheeler goods vehicles: Rs 75 per entry/exit

In addition, traders will have to pay Rs 5 per bag or bundle for fruits, vegetables, flowers, greens, cotton, coconuts and other agricultural and commercial produce.

For poultry, meat and seafood, the charge will be Rs 10 per box or tray.

BCCC says the proposed system is aimed at preventing revenue leakage, streamlining traffic and modernising fee collection at the busy wholesale market.

The fees will be collected digitally through UPI, FASTag, credit/debit cards and POS machines, with electronic receipts issued for each transaction.

Fee evasion or under-declaration of goods will attract penalties ranging from Rs 2,500 for the first offence to Rs 10,000 for the third offence, with possible confiscation of goods.