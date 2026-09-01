Bengaluru Woman Allegedly Kills 3-Month-Old Twin Daughters, Attempts Suicide

A mother in Bengaluru's Vajrahalli area allegedly killed her four-month-old twin daughters before attempting to take her own life.

The incident took place at a residence in BCC HS Layout, Vajrahalli, on Tuesday afternoon. According to the complaint filed by the children's father, Ramalingappa, his wife Umadevi had undergone IVF treatment and given birth to the twin girls on 5 May this year.

Ramalingappa returned home that afternoon to find a room locked from inside. After opening the door, he reportedly found Umadevi attempting suicide. The couple's twin daughters were found dead in the same room. Doctors at Shankar Hospital suspected the infants had died after being submerged in water.

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Based on the father's complaint, police allege that Umadevi caused her daughters' deaths before attempting suicide.

The family had reportedly noticed a change in Umadevi's behaviour following childbirth. She allegedly showed disinterest in the children and had repeatedly spoken about sending them to an ashram. She was subsequently taken for psychiatric treatment, where doctors reportedly attributed her behaviour to postpartum depression and hormonal imbalance.

Talaghattapura Police have registered a case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are investigating the incident further.