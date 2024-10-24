Karnataka May Relax Restrictions On Alcohol Consumption Along Beaches To Attract Tourists

Karnataka government is taking steps to promote coastal tourism. (Representative Image: iStock)

The Karnataka government is considering proposals to allow tents and alcohol sales on the state's beaches, similar to Goa, in an effort to boost tourism.

Speaking at the 'Connect 2024' event in Mangalore on Wednesday, Rajendra K V, tourism department's director, emphasised that. changes are necessary to attract tourists.

“We need to relax restrictions on alcohol consumption along the beaches of Karnataka, which may bring more influx of tourists just like in the state of Goa,” he added.

According to him, to enhance safety and encourage people to spend more time at the beaches during the night, the department is contemplating the installation of additional lights along the coast.

District officials have been instructed to identify government and private lands near beaches to promote tent tourism in the state.

Rajendra also revealed that a facilitation centre would soon be established to expedite approvals for tourism projects, including CRZ (Coastal Regulation Zone) permissions.

He added that the new tourism policy will include specific guidelines for coastal tourism.

Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, Mullai Muhilan, said tourists should be allowed access to beaches late at night.

“Restaurant and licensed business operating hours in Mangalore city have already been extended to 1 am and the same should apply to the beaches as well,” he added.

He further stated that discussions would be held with the police department to resolve issues regarding the current restrictions on beach access after 9 pm and appropriate action would be taken.

