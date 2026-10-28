Australia Expands Biometric Data Rules For Indians - New Process If You Apply For A Visa

Australia has expanded its biometrics collection programme to visa applicants in India, the country's High Commission in New Delhi announced. The country is expanding this requirement for almost 60 countries, including India, as part of its commitment to maintain a secure, efficient and trusted visa system.



Under the new process, individuals submitting a new Australian visa application in India from October 26 this year "may be required to provide biometrics, including fingerprints and a facial image." The requirement applies only to applications lodged on or after October 26. Existing visas or applications submitted prior to the date will not be affected by the change in rules.



What Applicants Need To Do



Australia's Department of Home Affairs, which manages visa operations, will notify applicants either directly or through their authorised agents via email if they need to submit their biometrics. Depending on individual circumstances, applicants can be asked to visit an Australian Biometrics Collection Centre (ABCC) in person or provide biometrics digitally via the Australian Immi App.



Eligible applicants who have previously provided their biometrics at a collection centre and hold a valid passport can use the Australian Immi App to provide their biometrics without any charges.



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Will Visa Processing Times Be Affected?



The Australian High Commission has assured that visa processing times will remain unaffected by the change in rules, “provided applicants complete any biometric requirements promptly.” It has also assured applicants that their personal information will be collected, stored and managed in accordance with applicable local laws and Australian legislation.



Appropriate privacy and data protection safeguards will be maintained for biometric data.



About The Biometrics Collection Process



The Department of Home Affairs collects and checks biometrics with other Australian or international agencies to verify the applicant's identity, criminal history, and immigration history. It helps them protect travellers from identity fraud, make travel to Australia safer and secure the country's borders.



ABCCs charge a fee for biometric collection. Applicants need to bring a valid travel document, such as the passport linked to their visa application, to their appointment; otherwise, the biometric collection will not be possible.



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