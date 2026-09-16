Actor Johnny Depp Owns A Paradise-Like 30-Acre French Village With Cottages, Cafe, Skate Park

Many celebrities are known to purchase lavish holiday homes in far-off destinations where they can enjoy privacy, spend time with loved ones and indulge in a luxurious lifestyle. However, Hollywood star Johnny Depp took the idea of a holiday home to another level when he purchased an entire French village near Saint-Tropez.

An Abandoned Provencal Village Turned Into A Paradise

In 2001, at the height of his success with the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Depp purchased an abandoned 19th-century Provencal village located around 17 miles from the celebrity-favoured destination of Saint-Tropez in southern France. The sprawling property reportedly cost around USD 55 million and soon became the actor's ambitious restoration project.

Over the following years, Depp reportedly invested USD 10 million into renovating and restoring the estate's ageing buildings while preserving much of its historic charm. Instead of hiring top decorators and architects, Depp reportedly decorated each building himself.

Photo Credit: architecturaldigest/3mille 2015

Life Amidst Vineyards, Gardens, Historic Stone Buildings

For several years, Depp lived on the estate with his former partner Vanessa Paradis and their children, Lily-Rose and Jack. The couple chose the quiet French countryside over the spotlight, raising their family amid vineyards, gardens and historic stone buildings.

In an interview with People magazine more than a decade ago, Depp described life there as being akin to paradise.

"With Vanessa and the kids, we live in a sort of little village in the south, and I have the impression of being in paradise," he said. "It's a property of about 30 acres, and you know what I do there? Absolutely nothing."

The actor also spoke about enjoying a slower pace of life, tending his garden and watching flowers bloom, describing the experience as feeling like life on another planet.

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What All Is There In The Village

Spread across approximately 30 acres, the estate offers around 1,000 square metres (roughly 10,760 square feet) of living space. Multiple guest houses mean it can comfortably accommodate extended family and friends.

Among its standout features are:

A main residence spanning more than 4,500 square feet

Six guest cottages

Around 15 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms across the estate

A bistro known as Cafe Marcheline (also referred to as Chez Marceline)

Two swimming pools

Landscaped gardens and olive groves

An artist's studio

A hunter's cabin and staff house

A skate park built for Depp's son Jack

A Pirates of the Caribbean-themed wine cellar

The combination of historic architecture, landscaped outdoor spaces, fountains and olive groves gives the property the feel of a hidden Provencal retreat.

Photo Credit: homesandgardens/Gibson Sotheby's

A Property Filled With Character

The aesthetics of the village are a reflection of Depp's personal artistic vision.

The interiors combined traditional Provencal architecture with eclectic touches inspired by the actor's interests and travels. The estate featured art, books, memorabilia and whimsical design elements scattered throughout the buildings.

Some of the more unusual details included a covered wagon equipped with a kitchen and bathroom, as well as a guesthouse converted from a former church. In one especially distinctive feature, a church confessional was reportedly repurposed as a wardrobe.

The French Village Goes On And Off Sale

Depp and Paradis enjoyed life at the estate for several years before their relationship eventually ended.

As per reports, Depp attempted to sell the village in 2015 with an asking price of USD 25 million. However, there were no buyers and, in 2021, he re-listed the village for USD 55.5 million.

In June 2024, reports suggested that Depp had taken the property off the market and was instead investing in fresh renovations.