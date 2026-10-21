5 Places In India To Watch Migratory Birds This Winter

Winter is a good time to head outdoors with a pair of binoculars. And thankfully, across India, wetlands, lakes and grasslands welcome birds that travel long distances to escape the cold and find food. Some places are known for their large flocks of waterbirds, while others offer a chance to spot ducks, geese, flamingos and birds of prey in their natural habitats. The season has begun to turn, making this a good time to plan a birdwatching trip. Here are five places worth considering.

5 Places To Watch Migratory Birds In India

1. Keoladeo National Park, Rajasthan

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Located in Bharatpur, Keoladeo National Park is one of India's best-known birdwatching destinations. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is an important wintering ground for migratory waterbirds arriving along the Central Asian Flyway. Its mix of wetlands, grasslands and woodland supports a wide range of species, including ducks, geese, pelicans and waders.

The park is particularly suited to travellers who want to spend several hours watching birds rather than simply make a quick stop. Visitors can explore its paths on foot or by bicycle, or hire a cycle-rickshaw guide who can help identify the birds along the way. November to February is a good period to plan a visit, although sightings depend on water levels and seasonal conditions.

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2. Chilika Lake, Odisha

Every winter, Chilika Lake, which is Asia's largest brackish-water lagoon, attracts migratory birds from distant parts of Asia and beyond. Its shallow waters and mudflats provide feeding grounds for large numbers of waterbirds, making it one of India's major winter birding destinations.

For a closer look, head to Mangalajodi, on the northern edge of the lagoon. Local boat guides help visitors explore the wetlands and spot birds without disturbing them. Nalabana Bird Sanctuary, located within Chilika, is another important wintering area, though visitors should note that access to the sanctuary itself is restricted. November to February is generally a good time to visit.

3. Sultanpur National Park, Haryana

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For people living in Delhi-NCR, Sultanpur National Park is an accessible option for a winter birdwatching trip. Located in Gurugram, the wetland is home to resident birds and seasonal visitors from the Central Asian Flyway.

During winter, visitors may spot northern pintails, Eurasian wigeons, common teals, bar-headed geese and greater flamingos. Walking trails and viewing points make it possible to explore the park at a comfortable pace. An early morning visit is a good idea, particularly for those hoping to watch birds before the day gets busy. November to February is the main migratory birding season here.

4. Nal Sarovar Bird Sanctuary, Gujarat

Around 60 km from Ahmedabad, Nal Sarovar Bird Sanctuary is a large wetland known for its seasonal birdlife. The lake, marshes and small islands provide habitat for resident birds as well as migrants arriving during winter.

Depending on conditions, birdwatchers may see flamingos, pelicans, ducks, cranes and several kinds of waders. Boat rides are a popular way to explore the lake, and the early morning hours offer a good opportunity to watch birds as they feed and move across the water. November to February is considered the best time to visit for migratory birds.

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5. Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary, Tamil Nadu

One of India's oldest bird sanctuaries, Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary makes a worthwhile addition to a winter trip around Chennai. The wetland and its trees provide nesting and roosting grounds for waterbirds, including herons, egrets, cormorants and storks. The sight of birds gathering in the trees above the water is one of the main reasons to visit.

Vedanthangal is also a good choice for visitors who want to observe birds without travelling deep into a forest. Its seasonal birdlife makes it particularly rewarding during the cooler months, though the number and variety of birds can change with rainfall and water levels. Check local conditions before setting out.

A Few Things To Keep In Mind

Carrying binoculars can make it easier to spot birds from a distance, and comfortable shoes are useful if you plan to spend a few hours walking around. Early mornings are often the best time to visit. If you're new to birdwatching, a local guide can help you identify species and navigate the area.

Remember to keep a respectful distance from wildlife and avoid disturbing birds while they feed, rest or nest. What you see on a given day can depend on several factors, including the weather, water levels and migration season. That's part of what makes birdwatching interesting.