5 Best Beaches To Visit Near London During Summer

For every traveller with a passport in hand, London is a must-visit city, known for its rich history, vibrant culture, world-class shopping, and fantastic food. While most tourists explore iconic landmarks such as Big Ben, the London Eye, and Hyde Park, few realise that some beautiful beaches lie just a short distance from the capital. If you are visiting London during the summer, a beach day offers the perfect way to unwind. Many of these coastal spots have pebbly shores, but the calm sea and refreshing breeze make for an enjoyable day out. You will also find classic fish and chips stalls and soft-serve ice cream to savour as you stroll along the shore.

Here Are 5 Fun and Relaxing Beaches Close to London:

1. Brighton Beach, East Sussex

One of the United Kingdom's most popular seaside destinations, Brighton's pebbled shoreline is just over an hour by train from London Victoria or Blackfriars. This beach buzzes with energetic activities, including arcade games and lively bars. Here, you can enjoy the rides at the Palace Pier and a waterfront amusement park. Brighton also boasts a thriving restaurant scene, vibrant nightlife, and a range of accommodation options.

2. Joss Bay, Broadstairs, Kent

The charming town of Broadstairs, once home to Charles Dickens, also boasts Joss Bay, a designated Blue Flag beach. This status means it meets high standards for cleanliness, water quality, and environmental management. Here, you can try surfing or join a SUP (stand-up paddleboarding) school to improve your skills. Several local pubs and restaurants make it a great spot for a post-beach meal.

3. Bournemouth Beach, Dorset

A family-friendly destination, Bournemouth Beach is a sandy stretch nestled beneath scenic cliffs. It is approximately a two-hour train ride from London and offers plenty to do. You can spend quality time by renting barbecue equipment, deck chairs, sun loungers, and parasols. The beachfront is lined with cafes and restaurants, making it ideal for a leisurely day out.

4. Camber Sands, East Sussex

Camber Sands is known for its expansive dunes and an 8-kilometre stretch of sandy beach. About two hours from London, it is perfect for water sports thanks to the breezy conditions. You might even spot horses trotting through the surf during low tide in the off-season. Since the beach is popular, be mindful that parking can be costly-up to 30 pounds a day during peak times.

5. Margate Main Sands, Kent

With its wide stretch of powdery sand and classic seaside atmosphere, Margate is a favourite among beachgoers. Just 90 minutes by high-speed train from St Pancras International, Margate Main Sands features a tidal bathing pool, a children's play area with traditional swing boats, and nearby amusement arcades. This Blue Flag beach also offers excellent cafes and traditional seafood stalls.

When you are in London during the summer, plan a refreshing escape to one of these coastal gems, perfect for a quick and scenic day trip.