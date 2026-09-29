Wife Kills Telangana YouTube Reporter With Grinding Stone During Dispute

A 45-year-old YouTube news channel reporter was allegedly killed at his residence in Telangana's Mancherial city early Tuesday morning, with police detaining his wife in connection with the incident.

The man who died has been identified as Vaidya Mohan (45). His wife Jamuna (40) and their 17-year-old daughter Sindhu were reportedly at home when the incident took place.

According to preliminary information, Mohan was allegedly attacked with a rokali banda (a traditional grinding stone) during a domestic dispute.

He sustained serious injuries and died in the attack.

Ramagundam Police Commissioner Ambar Kishore Jha confirmed that police received information about the murder and that a suspect had been detained.

"We have received information about the murder. The incident is likely to have taken place early in the morning. We have detained the suspect, and further investigation is underway," Jha said.

The Commissioner added that the preliminary investigation suggested a domestic dispute may have led to the deadly attack.

"Prima facie, it appears to be a domestic dispute that turned into a horrific murder," he said.

Police teams reached the scene and began collecting evidence. Investigators are examining the circumstances leading to the alleged assault and questioning family members and others who may have information about the incident.

Mohan and Jamuna had reportedly been married for around 20 years.

The exact motive behind the alleged attack and the sequence of events leading to Mohan's death are yet to be officially established.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the locality and the local media community, as Mohan was reportedly working as a reporter for a YouTube news channel.

Police said further details would emerge as the investigation progresses.

The wife has been detained in connection with the case; the allegations remain subject to police investigation and the judicial process.