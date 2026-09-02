Foul Smell, Then A Grim Discovery: Tripura Live-In Couple Found Dead

Decomposed bodies of a couple, who were reportedly in a live-in relationship, were recovered from a house in Agartala on Tuesday, with police launching an investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

The dead persons were identified as Suman Debbarma, 40, and Priya Debbarma, 39. According to family members, the two had been living together at the house for nearly three years.

The deaths came to light on Tuesday morning after neighbours and family members noticed a foul smell coming from the house. Suman's sister, suspecting something was wrong, entered the room and found one of the bodies hanging while the other was lying on the floor. She subsequently alerted the police.

Suman's brother-in-law, Ripesh Debnath, who lives upstairs in the same building, told reporters that the couple had been living together for around three years and that the bodies were discovered after the foul smell prompted Suman's sister to inspect the room.

Police personnel, accompanied by a forensic science team, reached the spot and collected samples and other evidence. The bodies were subsequently sent for post-mortem examination.

A preliminary assessment suggested that the couple may have died around two days before the bodies were recovered. However, their exact time and cause of death have not yet been established.

Family members said the couple frequently fought. They also claimed that Priya had been married previously and that the family had objected to her relationship with Suman.

According to the family, they had advised the couple either to formalise their relationship after completing the legal procedures relating to Priya's previous marriage or to live separately.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Dilip Debbarma, who reached the spot along with women police personnel and the forensic science team, said it could not yet be confirmed whether the deaths were suicides or involved other circumstances.

The exact cause and circumstances of the deaths are expected to be established through the post-mortem examination and further investigation.