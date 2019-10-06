2 Trainee Pilots Dead After Aircraft Crashes Amid Heavy Rain In Telangana

Vikarabad, Telangana: A villager said it was raining heavily when the trainer aircraft crashed

Two trainee pilots including a woman were killed after their aircraft crashed in a field in Telangana's Vikarabad district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in Bantwaram mandal of the district resulting in the death of the two pilots, they said.

A resident of the village said it was raining heavily when the trainer aircraft crashed.

The aircraft belongs to a private aviation training institute in the city, they added.

