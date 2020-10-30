Unhappy With Daughter's Choice, Man Kills Groom's Father On Wedding Day

The man died from his injuries at a hospital on Friday, the police said (Representational)

The father and relatives of a woman in Telangana, unable to put up with her marriage to her lover, fatally attacked the groom's father, the police said on Friday.

The 20-year woman married the 22-year-old man on October 27, the police said.

This angered her father and he, along with her relatives, beat up the groom's father at his residence the same day, they said.

A case of murder has been registered and steps have been taken to arrest the accused, they added.