Tirupati-Nizamabad Rayalaseema Express Derails In Telangana, Passengers Safe

Two wheels of a coach of an express train came off the track near Nizamabad in Telangana today. All passengers are safe and there have been no injuries reported so far, Railway officials said.The incident, which involved the train number 12793 - Tirupati-Nizamabad Rayalaseema Express, affected rail traffic on that route.The derailment occurred at 08:05 am this morning, between Uppalavai and Sirnapalli stations on the Secunderabad-Mudkhed section of the South Central Railway, officials said."Nobody was hurt in the incident," a railways official said.Passengers of the train were immediately transported to their destinations by the Railway authorities, officials said.The incident, which happened on a single line track, led to the cancellation of Secunderabad-CST Mumbai Devagiri Express and affected six other trains on that route, the officials said.Track repair work is being carried out to restore normal running of trains "at the earliest", they added.