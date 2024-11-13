Goods Train Derails In Telangana, 20 Trains Cancelled

New Delhi:
At least 11 wagons of a goods train derailed in Telangana's Peddapalli district late Tuesday, leading to the cancellation of 20 passenger trains.
The goods train was carrying iron ore and derailed between Raghavapuram and Ramagundam, officials said. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.
Restoration work is underway to remove the derailed wagons and repair the damage to the track.
"We are working tirelessly to restore the tracks and minimise disruption in train services. Safety of passengers is our top priority and we are making every effort to complete track restoration soon," a South Central Railway spokesperson said.
According to officials, four trains were partially cancelled and 10 were diverted.
Two trains were also rescheduled and three were regulated.
Last week, three coaches of the Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express derailed near Howrah in West Bengal.
Two coaches - a third AC economy and a third AC - and a parcel van of the train got derailed when the rake was crossing over from one track to another on November 9.