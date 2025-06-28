Advertisement
No Coaches Derailed: Southern Railway On Passenger Train Scare In Tamil Nadu

Eyewitnesses and preliminary accounts told that a loud noise was heard before the loco pilot quickly brought the train to a halt.

No Coaches Derailed: Southern Railway On Passenger Train Scare In Tamil Nadu
The derailment occurred shortly after the train had departed from Chitteri station. (Representational)
  • The loco pilot halted the Arakkonam–Katpadi MEMU train after hearing an abnormal sound
  • A weld fracture on the track was found, previously secured with joggle fish plates
  • The train stopped for about an hour before the track was declared safe to proceed
A mild scare unfolded on Saturday night at Chitteri railway station in Ranipet district of Tamil Nadu after the loco pilot of the Arakkonam–Katpadi MEMU Passenger Train (No. 66057) detected an abnormal sound and promptly halted the train — preventing a potential mishap.

Initial reports suggested a derailment, with visuals from the scene showing a visibly damaged section of track. Eyewitnesses recalled hearing a loud noise shortly after the train departed from Chitteri station, prompting the pilot's quick response. A senior police officer at the site confirmed that there were no injuries or casualties.

However, Southern Railway has since issued a clarification that no coaches were derailed. The incident occurred on the Yard Road 1 loop line at Chitteri station — a designated maintenance caution spot where a 20 kmph speed restriction was already in place.

According to the railway's statement, the loco pilot, alert to the situation, stopped the train at 9:15 PM after hearing an abnormal sound. Upon inspection, he found a weld fracture on the track. This defect had already been identified earlier and secured with joggle fish plates as a precautionary measure.

The train remained halted for about an hour before the track was declared safe, and it proceeded through the same section. Train services in the section are now running normally, with no disruption to schedules.

While the incident triggered concern due to Chitteri's past safety record — including a deadly train collision in 2011 that killed 11 and injured over 70 — this time, swift action by the loco pilot and pre-existing safety measures helped avert any harm.

