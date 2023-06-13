Telangana Woman Dies By Suicide After Boyfriend Refuses To Marry Her: Cops

The police have filed a case against her boyfriend (representational)

A 20-year-old woman from Telangana Mahabubabad district died by suicide allegedly after her 'lover' refused to marry her, the police said on Monday.

The incident happened in Kuravi of Mahabubabad district. Based on the complaint of the victim's mother, the police have registered a case against her boyfriend, who is from the same village.

According to the police, the woman was in a relationship with him for the last two years. But when she asked him to marry her, he refused her proposal.

"Her mother alleged that the man had told her daughter that he loved her and the two were in a relationship. However, he claimed that he didn't love her at all and refused to marry her," Kuaravi Sub-Inspector Ram Nayak said, adding that she chose to end her life due to heartbreak.

"We have registered a case, and further investigation is underway," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)