Watch: Boats Out On Hyderabad Roads As Heavy Rain Leads To Waterlogging

After weeks of scorching heat, Hyderabad saw heavy rainfall, accompanied by strong winds and lightning, early Wednesday morning. Though a welcome relief from the heat wave that has been sweeping across Telangana, the rains have inundated several low-lying parts of the city.

Videos circulating online depict heavily waterlogged roads across Hyderabad. In one video, people were seen paddling down a flooded road in an inflatable rubber boat.

Reports of waterlogging also emerged from the city's Kala Pathar and Yakutpura districts. In Nallakunta, trees were uprooted, causing some property damage as well as leading to blocked roads.

A newly laid road to Telangana's Yadadri temple also caved in, halting the progress of buses travelling to the temple. As a result, pilgrims on board were made to take a detour and trudge through slushy roads. A video that has gone viral asked what quality standards were followed for the road to have collapsed after just a small downpour.

The state-run Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), with its wide network of automated weather stations, recorded 108 mm of rainfall in Telangana's Siddapur district till 6 am. In Hyderabad, Seethafalmandi near Secunderabad received 72.8 mm of rainfall at 6 am, while Bansilalpet recorded 67 mm of rain and West Marredpally saw 61.8 mm.

The rains in Telangana follow a lengthy heat wave that has persisted across the state as well as several parts of North India for weeks, with extreme heat claiming a man's life in Telangana last week.