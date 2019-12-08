'Accused In Rape Cases Shouldn't Get Bail': Telangana Vet's Sister

The 27-year-old woman was raped and murdered near Hyderabad. (AFP)

The law should be amended to ensure that accused in rape cases do not get bail, the sister of Telangana veterinarian who was gang-raped and murdered near Hyderabad, said on Saturday.

"Laws should be amended so that accused don't get bail in such case. There has to be a full stop to such incidents. Justice should be delivered at the earliest," she said.

The 27-year-old woman was gang-raped and set ablaze on the night of November 27. Her charred body was found the next day.

Four people were arrested in connection with the case and shot dead by police in an encounter while they were being taken to the crime spot on Friday. According to police, the four accused snatched weapons and tried to flee.