'Encounter Within 7-15 Days': BJP MP On Punishment For Rape-Accused

On Telangana encounter, BJP's Locket Chatterjee said: "This is a very good step taken for our country."

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee on Friday praised Telangana Police after the accused in the veterinarian rape and murder case were killed in an encounter and added that such operations should be made ''legal''.

According to the police, all the four accused were being taken to the scene of the crime, where the charred body of the doctor was found, when they allegedly attempted to escape and were later killed in an encounter.

"This is a very good step taken for our country, I felt really good when I read this news in the morning. The soul of the rape victim must be at peace now. Her family must be at peace. Such encounters should be made legal," Mr Chatterjee told ANI.

"If something of this sort happens then the culprits should be hanged to death or killed in an encounter within seven to fifteen days. I thank Hyderabad Police for the encounter carried today," she added.

The four accused were arrested and were in judicial custody and lodged in high-security cells at Cherlapally Central Jail in Hyderabad.

DCP Shamshabad Prakash Reddy said, "Cyberabad Police had brought the accused to the crime spot for re-construction of the sequence of events. The accused snatched weapon and fired on Police. In self-defense, the police fired back, in which the accused were killed."

Police said that the veterinarian was brutally raped and killed by the accused who burned her body in Shamshabad area on November 27. Her charred body was recovered on November 28.