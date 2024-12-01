7 Maoists Killed In Encounter With Cops In Telangana's Mulugu District

Seven Maoists were killed in an encounter with cops in Telangana's Mulugu district this morning. The encounter broke out in Chalpak forests, a week after two tribal men were killed by the Maoists for allegedly being police informers.

Bhadru, 35, the Yellandu-Narsampet area committee commander, was among those killed in the encounter. Others were identified as Egolapu Mallaiah, 43, Mussaki Deval, 22, Mussaki Jamuna, 23, Jaisingh, 25, Kishore, 22, and Kamesh 23.

The Moaists were armed with AK-47, G3 and INSAS rifles besides other weapons.