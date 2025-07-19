6 Maoists Killed, Heavy Weapons Recovered In Encounter In Chhattisgarh

At least six Maoists were killed in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Friday in an anti-Maoist operation.

They were killed in an ongoing operation between security forces and armed insurgents, which began deep inside the dense forest area of the Abujhmad region of Chhattisgarh.

During the ongoing operation, the forces have recovered a large number of firearms, including AK-47 and SLR rifles, explosive materials, and daily-use supplies typically associated with long-term Maoist camps.

Security sources have confirmed that the operation is still in progress. This encounter marks one of the most significant recent strikes against Maoist presence in the Abujhmad core zone, a known stronghold of left-wing extremism.

Based on credible intelligence inputs regarding the Maoist movement in the area, joint teams of security personnel launched a massive search operation in the region earlier on Friday.

The operation has since seen intermittent and intense encounters beginning in the afternoon.

Earlier on June 6, the top Maoist leader Bhaskar, who carried a cumulative bounty of Rs 45 lakh, was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Indravati National Park area in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur.