26 Maoists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh

At least 26 Maoists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. The encounter has been continuing since around 50 hours along the Narayanpur-Bijapur border.

District Reserve Guard's jawans from four districts of Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur and Kondagaon were out on an operation in the Abujhmad area, following intelligence inputs on the presence of senior cadres of the Maad division of Maoists.

The encounter comes a month after security forces undertook the 'Operation Black Forest' to combat Maoist presence near Karreguttalu Hill (KGH) along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border.

During the 21-day-long operation, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and state police neutralised 31 Maoists carrying a reward of Rs 1.72 crore. 214 Maoist hideouts and bunkers were destroyed, Improvised Explosive Devices, BGL shells, detonators and explosive material were seized and nearly 12,000 kilograms of food supplies were also recovered.