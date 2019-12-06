'Law Has Done Its Duty': Telangana Police On Row Over Killing Of Accused In Veterinarian's Rape-Murder

The accused snatched police weapons and fired at the cops, Cyberabad police chief VC Sajjanar said

The law has done its duty, Cyberabad police chief VC Sajjanar said on Friday as questions were raised on the killing of four men accused in the gang-rape and murder of a young veterinarian in Telangana. The men had snatched police weapons and were shot dead in a cross fire, Mr Sajjanar said, asserting that police officers had maintained restraint.

"We had to fire in retaliation after the accused started hitting us with stones and sharp objects and snatched our weapons," said the police chief. He claimed that two policemen in the 10-member team suffered head injuries (not bullet wounds).

On criticism of the killing, he said: "The law has done its duty. That's all I can say."

The four men, Mohammed Arif (26), Jollu Shiva (20), Jollu Naveen (20) and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu (20), had been taken to the scene of the crime at 5.45 am for a reconstruction, the police said. They were not handcuffed.

Interrogation over the past four days had revealed many details, said Mr Sajjanar, based on which the police team had taken the accused to look for the woman's mobile phone and other objects at the site where her charred body was found.

"All four accused got together and started attacking the police party. Officers maintained restraint and asked them to surrender but they kept firing. Our officers retaliated,"Mr Sajjanar said.

The accused men, he claimed, had managed to snatch their weapons and use them easily because the guns were "already unlocked".

Within a few minutes, the four accused were lying dead. Mohammad Arif and Chennakeshavulu were found holding guns, the police officer said.

Amid questions about the shooting, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) will send a team led by a senior police officer to investigate.

The four, arrested a day after the crime, had been in custody of the police since Wednesday.

"In the last four days, we did DNA profiling, collected scientific evidence to prove the crime. We suspect the four were hardcore criminals, involved in other offences," said the police chief.

"My request is that when there are sensitive cases, don't get behind the officers. Let us investigate," Mr Sajjanar said.

On November 27, the men, all truck-drivers and cleaners, saw the 27-year-old woman park her scooter near a toll-booth on a busy highway. They allegedly deflated her scooter tyre and waited. When she returned from a dermatology appointment, they took her to a truck yard with the promise of fixing her scooter, gang-raped her, strangled her and burnt her body to destroy evidence, according to the police.

The woman's father told news agency ANI: "It has been 10 days to the day my daughter died. I express my gratitude towards the police and the government for this. My daughter's soul must be at peace now."

Several celebrities and even politicians have praised the police but many have voiced caution.