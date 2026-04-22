Telangana Transport Body Strike Impacts Bus Services Across Several Districts

A sudden strike by Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGRTC) employees has brought bus services to a near standstill across several districts, including Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Sangareddy, causing widespread inconvenience to commuters.

The strike began at midnight after talks between the government and the RTC Joint Action Committee (JAC) leaders failed to resolve the issue. Workers allege that despite issuing a strike notice 41 days ago, the government delayed negotiations and failed to address their key demands, including the merger of RTC with the state government. RTC unions, under the JAC, have reiterated their 32 demands, including key demands like the merger of RTC with the state government and ensuring job security and financial stability, revision of pay scales and pending dues clearance, filling of vacant posts and better working conditions, withdrawal of what they call "pressure tactics" on staff to operate services during the strike.

In multiple depots in Hyderabad such as Musheerabad, Uppal, Rajendranagar and Ibrahimpatnam, buses remained parked, with only a handful of services operating under administrative pressure. At Ibrahimpatnam depot in Ranga Reddy district, around 75 RTC buses and 63 private buses did not leave the premises, turning the bus station virtually deserted.

Similarly, in Uppal, only four buses were pressed into service against a scheduled 90 morning trips, severely disrupting connectivity. In Rajendranagar, not a single RTC bus operated, while Musheerabad depot services were largely restricted.

Drivers and conductors staged protests in front of depots, demanding immediate government intervention. They accused the ruling Congress party of failing to fulfil the assurances it made before coming to power and of neglecting workers' issues.

The impact of the strike has been severe, particularly during morning peak hours. Office-goers, students and daily wage workers faced significant hardships as buses remained unavailable. Many were forced to rely on private vehicles, autos and shared transport, often at higher costs.

In industrial areas around Hyderabad such as Patancheru and Ramachandrapuram, employees resorted to alternative modes of transport to reach workplaces, while police deployed heavy security at depots to prevent any untoward incidents.

With negotiations stalled and the strike continuing, there is uncertainty over when normal bus services will resume. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, but no breakthrough has been reported so far.

Meanwhile, TGSRTC managing director Y Nagi Reddy has said that the state government has formed a special committee for talks, and as some of the demands involve complex financial issues, the government has sought four weeks to examine and address them in phases.

He appealed to employees not to be misled by strike calls and urged them to report for duty and cooperate, stressing the need to avoid inconvenience to passengers.