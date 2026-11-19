In a significant anti-corruption operation, the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a public prosecutor attached to the Principal District and Sessions Court in Peddapalli and his alleged aide for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh.

The accused were identified as Donkena Ravinder (58), Public Prosecutor (Tenure), and Reddyrajula Rajaiah.

According to ACB, a team from its Karimnagar unit caught the duo during a trap operation at Ravinder's residence in Peddapalli town on Wednesday, November 18.

According to the complaint, Ravinder initially demanded Rs 2 lakh from the complainant in exchange for allegedly extending official favour to the accused in a criminal trial. He reportedly sought to influence the examination of witnesses in their favour and facilitate an acquittal.

''Following negotiations, the bribe amount was reduced to Rs 1.5 lakh," the ACB official said.

The case is connected to an FIR registered at Dharmaram Police Station in 2023 following a death reportedly linked to a land dispute in the Rachapalli village of Dharmaram mandal. Based on a complaint by the person's son, a case was registered against four individuals.

Acting on the complainant's information, ACB officials laid a trap and caught Rajaiah allegedly receiving the bribe on behalf of Ravinder.

The Rs 1.5 lakh was recovered from the left pocket of Rajaiah's trousers. Chemical tests conducted on both his hands reportedly returned positive results, providing material evidence for the trap proceedings.

The ACB alleged that Ravinder misused his official position to obtain undue financial advantage.

Both accused were arrested and produced before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases in Karimnagar.