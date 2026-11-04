Telangana Anti-Poverty Mission Official Raided, Rs 4.75-Crore Assets Found

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a disproportionate-assets case against Yadagiri Rao Nallaguntla, Additional Director of the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA), after searches allegedly revealed properties and assets worth at least Rs 4.75 crore at their officially stated values.

According to an ACB, preliminary searches were conducted at 10 locations, including the officer's residence, office, bank lockers, and premises linked to relatives, associates, and beneficiaries.

Investigators said they found documents relating to 12 open plots in Hyderabad and Suryapet, valued at Rs 58.63 lakh; two residential flats in Uppal worth Rs 31.36 lakh; and a residential building in Uppal estimated at approximately Rs 2 crore.

The list also includes an RCC-roofed house in Suryapet of Telangana valued at Rs 4.75 lakh and a commercial shop in Uppal valued at Rs 1.06 lakh.

ACN also seized gold ornaments weighing about 1,792.2 grams, valued at Rs 33.82 lakh, and three kilograms of silver ornaments valued at Rs 1.8 lakh.

Two four-wheelers, a Toyota Fortuner and a car, were valued at Rs 73 lakh, while three two-wheelers were put at Rs 2.8 lakh. Household articles were valued at Rs 29.08 lakh, electronic gadgets at Rs 7.01 lakh and bank balances at Rs 32.3 lakh.

The ACB placed the value of the assets at Rs 4,75,61,171. The ACB said the market value of these properties was expected to be "much higher" than their official value. Many believe the property's market value could be around Rs 100 crore.

Verification of additional assets was continuing and the officer would be produced before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases in Hyderabad for judicial remand.

The case has been registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.