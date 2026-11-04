With Harmonium, Minister Arjun Meghwal Sings "<i>Modi Kahin Nahi Jaayenge</i>"

Playing harmonium, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, in the style of a bhajan, croons "Kahin nahin jaayenge Modi, Kahin nahin jaayenge Modi (Modi will not go anywhere)".

The immediate provocation was Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's "Modi ka baap bhi jaayega (Even Modi's father will have to go)" comment at a party event.

A host of BJP leaders have been doubling down on "Kahin nahin jaayenge Modi" since then.

The 72-year-old Meghwal did not shy away from putting out a short song video, underlining that PM Modi, who is in his third consecutive term as Prime Minister, is here to stay.

"Kahin nahin jaayenge Modi, kahin nahi jayenge Modi, jaayenge woh log jinhone apni saakh kho di, muft main ration, gas cylinder, muft main diye makan, sadke bijli aushadhi, jal aur Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, kahin nahi jaayenge Modi, jaayenge woh log jinhone apni saakh kho di (Modi isn't going anywhere, Modi isn't going anywhere; those who have lost their credibility-they are the ones who will go. Free rations, gas cylinders, housing provided at no cost, roads, electricity, medicines, water, and the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Modi isn't going anywhere, those who have lost their credibility-they are the ones who will go)," Meghwal posted on X on Tuesday, with the video interspersed with pictures of the PM.

Last Friday, PM Modi, who was in Gujarat, said he would keep working for the people "till the last moment of his life".

As 76-year-old PM Modi held a roadshow on his way to the venue in Banaskantha, many people were seen carrying placards that read 'Modi kahin nahin jayega' flanked the route of the Prime Minister's convoy.

Addressing the event before the Prime Minister, Gujarat's Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said the Prime Minister enjoyed the love and support of 140 crore Indians.

He suggested that the slogan 'Modi kahin nahin jayega' was raised by people to counter Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's 'Modi ka baap bhi jayega' remark. He said the slogan echoes across the country, from Banaskantha to Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

Later, PM Modi visited the Bharat Bovine Breeding and Research Centre (BBBRC) cattle farm in Banaskantha and stood for a group photo with a group of young people. Everyone stood still for a while, gently smiling for the picture, then someone is heard on video lobbing the word Modi and the young people complete the rest of the sentence with "Kahin nahi jaayenge". The PM, smiling a bit, steps out of the frame and moves on.

On Sunday, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra was flanked by a group of people who shared his enthusiasm as he called the opposition "Naxals." Together, they repeated after him: "Modi kahin nahin jaayega."

This week, at a pre-Diwali party at Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, who is also a renowned Bhojpuri singer and actor, sang a version of 'Modi Kahin nahi Jaayega', while taking a swipe at the Opposition.

"Yahan har dil gaayega, Modi kahin nahi jaayega (Everyone here will be won over; Modi is not going anywhere,)," Tiwari Sang and was joined by the Delhi Minister.

"Jo ulti baat karega (Anyone who says otherwise)," Tiwari trails off.

Someone, who is not visible in the video, says "dhul jaayega" meaning will get a beating.

The Delhi Minister takes over the mic from Tiwari at this stage and completes the line.

"Joh ulti baat karega, woh Italy jaayega (Whoever says the opposite will go to Italy)," the Minister, in a swipe at Gandhis, said to loud cheers and claps.

He hands the mic back to Tiwari who completes the song.

"Is bhaau main sab milkar yahi jeet amar kar do, hothon se choo lo tum, mera geet amar kar do (In this moment, let us together make this victory immortal; Touch it with your lips, and render my song immortal)," he said.

The Delhi Minister again reaches for the mic and sings again, with a message for 2029.

"2029 main phir se Modi aayega, desh ki janta phir se kamal ka button dabayega (Modi will return in 2029; the people of the country will once again press the button for the lotus)," he sings, with claps all around.

The Haryana BJP has launched a T-shirt with the now anthem like "Modi Kahin Nahi Jaayega" printed on it.

"The roar of the youth, the trust of every citizen...The single clarion call of 140 crore countrymen - #ModiKahinNahiJayega," the post read, with thumping music and a video.