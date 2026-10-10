Raids At Telangana Civil Supplies Officer, Assets Worth Rs 9 Crore Found

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has identified assets worth approximately Rs 9.41 crore in a disproportionate assets case against V Narasimha Rao, District Manager (Technical) of the Civil Supplies Department in Mahabubabad district.

ACB said that preliminary searches were conducted at 7 locations linked to the officer, his relatives and associates.

Rao had previously worked at the Khammam Collectorate and is suspected of acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income through alleged corrupt practices during his service.

The ACB said proceedings had been initiated to register a case under Section 13(1)(b), read with Section 13(2), of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018. The investigation is ongoing.

The searches reportedly revealed 5 open plots at Ballepalli, Raghunathapalem and Velugumatla in Khammam district, measuring a combined 1,230.16 square yards. These properties are registered in the names of the officer and his wife, with a stated document value of Rs 30.72 lakh.

Agricultural lands were identified in Suryapet district, including holdings at Kamala Cheruvu, Sirikonda and Mothe mandals. The properties include two parcels of approximately 5.31 acres each at Navavaram. The document and agreement values of the identified agricultural lands vary across the properties.

The ACB also identified three residential or commercial buildings: a G+2 RCC building in Kaviraj Nagar, Khammam, a G+4 RCC building in Sagar Enclave, Badangpet, LB Nagar, and a building with ground, first and second floors at Sagar Enclave. These properties stand in the names of the officer, his wife and father-in-law. Their combined document value was put at Rs 1.58 crore.

The movable assets include a Hyundai Creta valued at Rs 18.49 lakh, a TVS Jupiter worth Rs 1.05 lakh and a Honda Activa 4G valued at Rs 50,000. Household articles were estimated at Rs 33.48 lakh.

Investigators also reported gold and silver ornaments weighing approximately 360.97 grams and 331.58 grams, respectively, with a combined stated value of Rs 9.39 lakh. Cash amounting to Rs 15,600 was seized from the officer's residence.

The ACB said the market value of the immovable properties could be substantially higher than their recorded values and may be above 50 crore.

Investigators are also examining a suspected rice mill allegedly acquired in a benami name, along with the sources of funds and ownership of the identified assets.

Further verification is underway, and the investigation remains in progress.