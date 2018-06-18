For Kicking Woman In Chest Over Land Dispute, Telangana Official Arrested

The woman was protesting a delay in handing over the possession of land she bought from Mr Gopi.
The woman's family had purchased land for Rs 33 lakh from Mr Gopi 10 months ago. Mr Gopi demanded an additional Rs 50 lakh from the family, according to news agency IANS. He had done so "in view of the rise in land rates in the area," police officials said, according to news agency PTI.
A heated argument ensued between both sides, at Mr Gopi's home in Telangana's Nizamabad district. When Mr Gopi refused to honour the woman's demands, she assaulted him with her footwear.
Both parties had been involved in a minor altercation the previous week, according to news agency IANS.
A case was registered against Mr Gopi under different sections of the Indian Penal Code or IPC, for assault and criminal intimidation, after the woman filed a complaint.
Mr Gopi, who is associated with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi or TRS, filed a counter complaint against the woman and her family, alleging trespass and property damage.
(With Inputs From Agencies)
CommentsFor more Telangana news, please click here
For more Hyderabad news, please click here