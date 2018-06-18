For Kicking Woman In Chest Over Land Dispute, Telangana Official Arrested A heated argument ensued between Immadi Gopi and a woman at his home in Telangana's Nizamabad district. When Mr Gopi refused to honour the woman's demands, she assaulted him with her footwear.

Share EMAIL PRINT Immadi Gopal, seen here kicking the woman on the chest after she assaulted him with her footwear Hyderabad: Immadi Gopi, a public representative, who was captured on video for kicking a woman in the chest, has been arrested today. Mr Gopi, who is the president of a local rural body, had kicked the woman after she hit him with a chappal (sandal). After he kicked her, the woman fell on the floor. Her family retaliated by pushing Mr Gopi. The video which captured the incident went viral on social media on Sunday. The woman visited Mr Gopi's residence with her family to stage a protest over a land dispute.



The woman was protesting a delay in handing over the possession of land she bought from Mr Gopi.



The woman's family had purchased land for Rs 33 lakh from Mr Gopi 10 months ago. Mr Gopi demanded an additional Rs 50 lakh from the family, according to news agency IANS. He had done so "in view of the rise in land rates in the area," police officials said, according to news agency PTI.



A heated argument ensued between both sides at Mr Gopi's home in Telangana's Nizamabad district. When Mr Gopi refused to honour the woman's demands, she assaulted him with her footwear.



Both parties had been involved in a minor altercation the previous week, according to news agency IANS.



A case was registered against Mr Gopi under different sections of the Indian Penal Code or IPC, for assault and criminal intimidation, after the woman filed a complaint.



Mr Gopi, who is associated with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi or TRS, filed a counter complaint against the woman and her family, alleging trespass and property damage.



