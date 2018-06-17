Telangana Local Body Chief Kicks Woman In The Chest Over Land Dispute The woman and her family members were staging a protest in front of Mr Gopi's house over the delay in handing over the possession of a land they had bought from him.

Share EMAIL PRINT The man is seen kicking the woman, after she hit him with her footwear. Hyderabad: A public representative in Telangana kicked a woman in the chest over a civil dispute, after she hit him with a 'chappal' over a land issue on Sunday.



A video of the incident shows Dharpally Mandal (a rural local body) president



A case has been registered against him under various sections of the IPC based on the woman's complaint. Mr Gopi, who is associated with ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi or TRS, has also filed a counter complaint against the woman and her family over trespass and damaging his property, police said



The woman and her family members were staging a protest in front of Mr Gopi's house over the delay in handing over the possession of a land they had bought from him.



According to IANS, the family had purchased the land for Rs 33 lakh from Mr Gopi about 10 months ago, but were not handed over the possession of the property. However, he had demanded an additional Rs 50 lakh "in view of rise in land rates in the area," police said.



The two sides had a minor scuffle last week.



Today, the woman went with her relatives to Mr Gopi's house to demand that the property be handed over. A heated argument broke out soon after during which the woman allegedly hit him with her footwear.



Mr Gopi then allegedly kicked the woman, police said.



