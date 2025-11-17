Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test 2026: Registration Begins, Apply Till November 29

Telangana TET Registration 2026: The Government of Telangana, School Education department has started the registrations for Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026. The examination will be held between January 1 and January 31, 2026 in online mode as Computer Based Test (CBT). Candidates interested in becoming a teacher can apply for the TET on the official website tgtet.aptonline.in.

The examination will be held in two sessions - from 9:00 am to 11:30 am and 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Telangana TET Exam 2026: How To Apply For The Test?

Candidates are required to first pay the fees before applying.

Visit the official website tgtet.aptonline.in.

On the homepage, click on "Fee Payment" and pay the fees and then click on "Application Submission" and enter your Payment reference ID and fill in the required details.

You will be successfully registered for the TET exam scheduled for January 2026.

Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test 2026: Passing Criteria

The examination will be held for a total of 150 marks and General category candidates must achieve more than 60 per cent marks to qualify, while Backward Classes (BC) and Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/Differently abled need to score over 50 per cent and 40 per cent.

Candidates must note that the TET will be given 20 per cent weightage for final selection of teachers.

Telangana TET 2026: Important Dates